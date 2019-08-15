Emily Ratajkowski Wears Just Cheetah Bikini Bottoms In New Topless Pic

Emily Ratajkowski shared two topless pictures today, much to the delight of her legion of Instagram fans. On Thursday, the model sent temperatures through the roof when she took to the popular social media platform to share the first photo to her own Instagram page while she posted the second to the Instagram feed of her swim- and bodywear brand, Inamorata.

In the second snapshot, Ratajkowski is standing in the threshold of a door as she leans into it with her torso. The model is holding onto it with one arm while the other one is bent as she touches her neck. Both of her arms are strategically positioned to cover up her chest and censor the photo. The model is wearing a pair of high-waisted bottoms boasting a cheetah print that sits just below the model’s belly button while its high-cut sides come up to her hips, showcasing her toned legs and abs.

Ratajkowski is posing with her hips to the side and legs slightly apart, in a way that further accentuates the natural curves of her body. The model is wearing her brunette hair swept over to one side and down as it cascades over her shoulder and onto her chest. Meanwhile, she can also be seen shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive manner.

EmRata accessorized her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings. She was also wearing a little black mascara and eyeliner and a touch of gloss on her lips, which add extra plumpness and shine to them.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Ratajkowski shared with Inamorata’s almost half a million Instagram followers — garnered nearly 15,000 likes and more than 50 comments within just about three hours of being posted, suggesting it will likely get more throughout the evening. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model and her popular brand took to the comments section to not only praise Ratajkowski’s beauty but also to compliment the bikini she is wearing and her collection in general.

On her own Instagram, Ratajkowski posted a snapshot of herself in a pair of plum-colored skirts, also by Inamorata. In the shot, EmRata is lying back on a gray couch while topless, as she uses her arm to cover herself up.