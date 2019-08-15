‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Insane Curves In Yoga Set

Anastasiya Kvitko is a social media superstar with over 10 million followers on Instagram, and it’s easy to see why from her latest snap. The Russian beauty posted a picture that showcased her incredible curves while wearing a black skintight yoga set with heels for her contract with clothing label Fashion Nova.

Fashion N0va is not the only company with which the 24-year-old has worked. Thanks to her huge fanbase, the brunette bombshell also boasts deals with Pretty Little Thing, Eliya Cioccolato, and beverage brand The Greek Lightning. She also had previously advertised for her own “line of innovation” products under the name Body Curves, but never released the products after she received negative feedback on a white fat-burning patch she claimed was her “secret weapon,” via the Daily Express.

Secret weapon or not, Anastasiya showed just why she is called the “Russian Kim Kardashian” in her latest photo while flaunting her serious curves. In her most recent update, Anastasiya wore skintight black biker shorts with a matching black crop top. She is angled away from the camera, giving the viewer a full view of her incredible hourglass figure and pert derriere. To show off her legs, the stunner wore high-heeled sandals. She accessorized with a diamond-covered watch and a cerulean blue Hermes bag.

Her hair was styled long, sleek, and straight, and her makeup consisted of a light smokey eye, nude lip, and bright yellow nail polish.

The photo won over 68,500 likes and nearly 1,000 comments within the first two hours.

“Wow!! Can you be anymore gorgeous?” one fan wrote.

“Jesus Christ, my mouth actually dropped. Such beauty,” seconded another.

“Queen,” simply concluded a third, adding a queen and red heart emoji.

It was not the only upload that Anastasiya posted throughout the week. She also shared an encore picture of an earlier post where she wore a supremely low-cut sequined teddy with thigh-high boots and a diamond choker while sitting on a white carved wooden chair.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Anastasiya had originally posted a picture of herself posed facing the camera, her hands splayed across her ample cleavage as she looked to the side. In the encore snap, Anastasiya was in an angled pose, giving the camera a side view of her killer curves, as well as some serious sideboob. She also gave the camera a sultry look as her brown wavy locks cascaded down her back.

The update earned nearly 119,000 likes and around 1,370 comments.

“Your beauty is perfect,” wrote a fan, adding two red heart emoji.