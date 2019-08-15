Tori Spelling & Company Are Reportedly Raking In Big Bucks For ‘BH90210’ Revival

Stars are cashing in big on the BH90210 revival.

The highly anticipated show is seeing the likes of Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, and Ian Ziering together again for the revival, and the whole crew is reportedly cashing in big to reprise their roles.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, the six stars are each making $70,000 each per episode. This means that for the six episode stint, the cast will all be making $420,000 as their base salary. Spelling and Garth are also set to earn an additional $15,000 per episode since they are co-creators with Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini. Priestley also earned a little bit more money for lending his directing skills to one episode in the series, raking in another $46,000 for the job.

But while $70,000 per episode does indeed seem like a lot of money, the publication notes that the industry average is somewhere around $40,000-to-$1 million per episode for stars in television series. For example, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, and Megan Mullally all raked in over $250,000 when Will and Grace came back to the air in 2017.

In a recent interview, Spelling confessed that she and the cast would love to continue to keep working together with each other, and admitted that they have plenty more stories to tell in the future should the show be picked up for another few seasons.

According to Radar Online, the cast all took pay cuts during the first season of the series because they wanted to have potential to re-negotiate their contracts and make more money.

“The cast all took major pay cuts in exchange for executive producer credits and a slice of the backend,” and insider shared. “That way, if it did well, they would have leverage to negotiate.”

Loading...

“The cast did whatever they had to do to make it work, even on a shoestring budget,” the source continues, while also saying that “the network will have a Season 2.”

And while the money has been a huge part of the storyline for the show, so have past hookups. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Brian Austin Green spoke out in an interview about whether or not he and Tori had feelings for each other back in the day, and if anything ever happened between them.

While Green says that he and Tori were good friends and had a lot of fun, he insisted that nothing happened between them, noting that he is not one of those “serial monogamous daters.”

BH90210 airs on Fox on Wednesday evenings.