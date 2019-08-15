Kylie Jenner’s Neon Thong Monokini Probed: Instagram Spots What Doesn’t Add Up

Kylie Jenner’s fans don’t miss a thing. As The Inquisitr reported, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has once again upped her swimwear game by rocking a monokini in neon turquoise-greens. The sexy one-piece was shared on Kylie’s Instagram, although its thong nature hadn’t been captured. The Daily Mail did, however, snap Kylie in the same piece aboard the superyacht she hired to ring in her 22nd birthday – the newspaper’s images confirmed the racy, rear-flaunting design.

Kylie’s fans have been commenting on the post. While many responses simply showered the makeup mogul with love, comments pertaining to the swimwear’s accessories have been garnering upvotes. In short, they seemed to be suggesting something that doesn’t add up.

“Where’s the rest of the waist chain?” was a comment racking up 50 likes in three hours.

“Came here to ask the same question!” a fan replied.

The comments likely pertain to the small metallic chain featured alongside Kylie’s right hip. Clearly for this star’s fans, no detail is too small.

“Where’s the other side of the hip necklace thing???” another fan asked with others upvoting the comment.

The question even appeared to have been asked in other languages.

“Y la otra parte de la cedana?” one fan asked, with their comment translating to asking where the “other part” of the chain is.

The pattern of spotting tiny details in Kardashian-Jenner social media posts is a common one. Last year, Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian took to Instagram with a photo of herself in a parking lot as she showcased some Yeezy gear. The sheer response from what appeared to be a squashed car in the background forced the KKW Beauty founder to respond to accusations that she had digitally edited her image, per Cosmopolitan.

More recently, this famous family has found itself probed over another tiny detail. July saw Kim join forces with Kendall Jenner as the two took to Instagram for a bikini selfie. Once again, fans had honed in on more than just the summer-ready bodies on display. As The Inquisitr reports, what appeared to be a strangely-shaped mirror behind the pair had fans wondering if a little foul play was going on.

Luckily for Kylie, Thursday’s image wasn’t seeing her receive Photoshop accusations. It was, however, a reminder that the world’s youngest billionaire will have just everything about her probed. The update itself proved immensely popular though, racking up over 3.4 million likes in the space of five hours.