Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Says The Only Thing Donald Trump Could Beat Him At Is ‘Being A Slob’

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang attacked Donald Trump while appearing at the Iowa State Fair in a series of comments that have quickly gone viral. According to The Hill, the tech entrepreneur said that he was willing to go face-to-face with Trump on just about anything.

While speaking with fair attendees, Yang said he’d challenge the president “to any physical or mental feat under the sun.”

“I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob?” Yang joked.

Yang was speaking about the turkey leg that he had munched on at the fair when he turned to the topic of the president. After saying that he shouldn’t eat unhealthy food while on the campaign trail because it would make it difficult to “stay in presidential form,” he turned to the current president’s form.

“Like, what could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest?” the 44-year-old Democrat said.

As the crowd cheered his comments, Yang seemed to gain momentum.

“Like something that involved trying to keep something on the ground and having really large body mass? Like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that. Because he is so fat,” Yang continued.

The tech mogul continued in the same vein, commenting on the president’s golfing abilities and saying that while Trump might be able to beat him at golf, it would likely be because Trump is known to cheat at the game.

Yang said that he needed to stay fit because people wouldn’t want a president who couldn’t run a mile.

“I don’t think Donald Trump could run a mile… what does he weigh? Like 280?” Yang asked before stating that he felt the president would pass out within a quarter-mile.

Once derided as a “novelty candidate,” Andrew Yang is poised to hang on longer than many senators and governors in the 2020 race, reports @IsaacDovere: https://t.co/pHRPhiEJSl — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) August 15, 2019

Yang made news this week after he was endorsed by fellow tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. The SpaceX founder announced over the weekend that he supported the Democrat in his bid for president in 2020, according to Space.

Musk joked that Yang would be the country’s first openly “goth” president, a reference to the fact that Yang was a fan of the Smiths in high school.

While he joked about the reason for his support, Yang’s universal basic income platform has been popular with some people in the tech industry, and Musk is no exception. Yang responded with his thanks for the endorsement.