‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Crazy New Costumes In Season 2 Teaser

Get ready to see an egg, a pink flamingo, and a really wild cat take the stage on the Fox singing competition.

The Masked Singer is giving you some things that will make you go “hmmm.” A new trailer for the second season of the Fox singing competition features some crazy new characters that will make last season’s one-eyed blue monster seem tame.

People posted a sneak peek trailer for The Masked Singer Season 2 which features new characters that include an egg, tree, butterfly, panda, flamingo, skeleton, eagle, fox, leopard, and spider, as well as a green monster that looks like a deranged Muppet. In addition, an ice cream cone is set to make an appearance on the show. Looks like it’s going to be a sweet second season indeed, as 16 celebs (and costumes!) will rotate on the unique singing competition.

In the new promo, returning judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger are seen tossing out guesses as to which celebs might be hiding under the full-body costumes. Chaka Khan and basketball legend Larry Bird are two of the celebs named in the teaser, which pretty much means it isn’t them under those masks.

The first season of The Masked Singer included costumed celebrities such as Donny Osmond, Gladys Knight, and Tori Spelling. Rapper T-Pain—the guy in the fuzzy blue monster suit—won the competition.

But the unusual Masked Singer premise, which is based on a Korean format, did not initially impress the rapper. T-Pain previously revealed that he received a “weird” pitch for the Fox singing competition and nearly turned it down because he thought it sounded so “stupid,” per USA Today. The fuzzy blue monster suit won him over, and the rest is reality TV history.

While there will be 16 new costumes on The Masked Singer, fans may not have seen the last of the blue monster or other fan favorites. In an interview on the Best of Shows podcast, The Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis teased that while there will be “a whole new batch of characters” for Season 2 and thereafter, some of the beloved older characters could make return cameos in the future.

“You also might see some of the older characters come back, but not in a competition way,” Plestis said.

In order to keep everything top secret amid the show’s massive success last winter, The Masked Singer set is “even more on lockdown” than it was during the first season when no one knew what the show was about, Scherzinger told Entertainment Tonight.

Loading...

“Even when I drive onto the lot, I see people with capes, and hoodies, and masks. Like random masks,” The Masked Singer star dished of the top-secret celebrities on the show for Season 2.

You can see the new promo for The Masked Singer below.

The Masked Singer Season 2 premieres Wednesday, September 25, at 8 p.m. on Fox.