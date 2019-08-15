Kelsey Merritt Spreads Her Legs In Nude Bikini For Racy Video

Kelsey Merritt’s photos and videos for the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition continue to turn heads more than three months after the magazine came out in early May, specially when they make the rounds on Instagram. That was the case on Thursday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to the popular social media platform to share a racy video of the Filipino bombshell in a bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the clip, the 22-year-old model is down in the sand as she strikes a sexy pose while wearing a nude two-piece bathing suit that consists of a triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck. The top consists mainly of strings that create the triangles and rose-gold sequins in the middle that barely cover her chest, leaving quite a lot of skin exposed. The bikini top also features dangling chains that fall onto her upper stomach, giving the suit a romantic touch.

Merritt teamed her top with a pair of matching nude bottoms that sit high on her sides and low at the front, helping accentuate her full hips, itty-bitty waist, and toned abs. Throughout the video, Merritt tugs at the sides of her bikini bottoms as she sits with her legs spread apart in a sultry pose.

As indicated by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the top Merritt is wearing in this shoot is by Grace Bijoux while the swimsuit bottom is by Thalassa Swim. In the video, the Victoria’s Secret model is wearing her brunette hair swept over to one side, and its wet waves cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

As she strikes different facial expressions and arm positions, the model continuously looks at the camera with fierce eyes and lips puckered in a seductive way. Merritt is wearing a black-and-silver smokey eye with nude lipstick, so the focus of the makeup stays on the eyes.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its 2 million Instagram followers — had been viewed nearly 64,000 times, garnering more than 15,300 likes and over 200 comments within just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Merritt’s beauty.

“A dream,” one user wrote, adding a series of heart eyes emoji and pink heart at the end of the comment.

“Yesssss!!! Love this!!” another user chimed in, trailing the message with a red heart emoji.

“Okay Kelsey you bout to light the sand on fire this is [three fire emoji],” a third fan raved.