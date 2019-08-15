Charli XCX Shows Off Body In Matching Plaid Set, Ahead Of New Single Release

“Break The Rules” hitmaker Charli XCX has been teasing fans about the release of a new track with Sky Ferriera, “Cross You Out.”

The “Boom Clap” songstress has shared an eye-catching photo of her on Instagram to remind her fans that the song will drop tomorrow.

In the image, Charli is rocking a matching lilac plaid set which consists of a blazer, shirt, and pants. The shirt is unbuttoned and shows off her stomach and underboob. She has on a pair of heels and has accessorized the look with some chain necklaces.

Within three hours, the post has been liked by over 45,000 users, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“Today’s Mother’s Day in my country so I can only say.. DAMN MAMI,” one user wrote.

“I’m choking,” another shared.

“Hold on THIS IS A SERVE,” a third mentioned.

“You are too damn fabulous,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Slayyy my entire existence,” a fifth follower commented.

The collaboration with Ferriera is one of 14 collaborations on XCX’s upcoming third studio album, Charli. It will be released on September 13 via Atlantic Records worldwide and will consist of 15 tracks.

The full tracklisting:

“Next Level” “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira “1999” featuring Troye Sivan “Click” featuring Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” featuring Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” featuring Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” featuring Clairo and Yaeji “2099” featuring Troye Sivan

So far, “1999” featuring Troye Sivan, “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo, and “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens have already been released and racked up millions of streams on Spotify.

To support the album, she will embark on her own tour, which is set to visit two continents. It will start on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will go across North America. The second leg will visit Europe in October. The support acts — Rina Sawayama, Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra, and Allie X — will vary on which show you attend.

On Spotify, XCX has over 15.6 million monthly listeners, making her the 157th most-played artist in the world.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of high profile names including BTS, Iggy Azalea, Ty Dolla $ign, Rita Ora, and David Guetta, to name a few.

To keep up with what Charli is up to, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 3.3 million followers.