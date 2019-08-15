This British Title Likely Will Never Be Used Again Due To The Reputation Of This Duke

Royal experts believe that it is likely that there will never be another Duke of Windsor after Edward VIII left such a bad taste in the mouth of the British public. According to the Daily Express, Edward VIII was given the title Duke of Windsor, and his wife, Wallis Simpson, was named Duchess of Windsor, but they will probably be the last after his abdication from the throne.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained that just after the royal family’s name was changed to Windsor in 1917, the heir to the throne scarred the title forever.

“It is ironic that, although the change in the name of the Royal Family from the German Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to the quintessentially English Windsor in 1917 was a stroke of genius, this Dukedom is never likely to be used again by a member of the Royal Family.”

Fitzwilliams continued by saying that no royal in the 21st century would want the title anyway after the damage that was done to it by the duke and duchess.

Edward VIII, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth, abdicated in 1936 in order to marry the twice-divorced American, Wallis Warfield Simpson, and so the queen’s father, King George, took his place as the head of the royal family.

Royal BAN: Why one royal title will NEVER be used again – ‘Selfishness was his epitaph’ https://t.co/taGnCvKjeU pic.twitter.com/UxdBZ6NqP4 — The Washington Time Post (@washington_time) August 14, 2019

Fitzwilliams says that the original narrative has changed in recent years to cast a cynical eye on Edward VIII’s decisions.

“His public reputation was for a while that of the king who gave up his throne for love, but in recent decades his reputation has become that of a king to whom patriotism and duty meant nothing, as well as a fascist sympathizer.”

King Edward VIII, who was known as David to his family, had been clear that he never wanted to be the monarch. In a letter to Princess Alice, the future King Edward VIII wrote on June 4, 1925, that he is “so heartily sick of being cheered and yelled and shrieked at.”

“It almost hurt sometimes. I suppose the fact of the matter is that I’m quite the wrong person to be Prince of Wales,” he continued.

Loading...

The former king thought that the day of the monarchy was done and that there was no reason to have a royal family any longer.

But the title the Duke of Windsor isn’t the only name that probably won’t be used again. Queen Victoria’s grandson, Prince Albert Victor, was given the title Duke of Clarence and Avondale, but that dukedom essentially died with him over his scandalous reputation for certain appetites.