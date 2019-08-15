Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Family Photo With Husband Kanye West And Daughter North West

The 'KUWTK' showed off her husband and first-born daughter in a picture on Instagram Thursday.

Reality star Kim Kardashian-West took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself with rapper husband Kanye West and her daughter, North West, and fans are loving the cute family portrait.

The photo features Kim, Kanye, and North holding hands in a cute pose that looks almost like North and her mom are both in the middle some sort of dance routine, while Kanye looks on at his wife and 6-year-old daughter, making sure not to let go of North’s hand.

People who aren’t fans of the rapper and reality star might have had trouble recognizing the, since their backs are facing the camera and the Kardashian-West family are silhouetted in the photo, which seems to be taken in some sort of art exhibit with a mirror-like floor and strings of tiny lights on walls in front of them.

But eagle-eyed fans knew exactly who the trio in the photo was.

“Love you Kim,” one user wrote.

“Awwwww baby north is sooo big now,” another wrote attaching several heart emoji.

The reality star, who has been starring on E’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians since it premiered in 2007, captioned the photo with an emoji of flashy lights and the Japan flag. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Kardashian-West family is vacationing in Japan.

It’s not the first time the proud mom of four has posted photos of her children on the photo-sharing website in recent memory. In between posts for her makeup line, KKW Beauty, on Wednesday and a post on Tuesday celebrating the all-important social media milestone of hitting 146 million followers on Instagram, the sister to Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall posted a photo of son Saint clad in an oversized blue shirt and black pants. The 3-year-old from Calabasas, California flashed a peace sign.

“This boy right here really lives up to his name,” Kim captioned that photo, which has racked up more than 2 million likes since the reality star mom posted it.

Kim is currently studying to be a lawyer under a California program that allows residents to take the bar if they participate in an internship program even if they don’t attend law school, per CNBC.

The 38-year-old future lawyer notably helped to get Alice Marie Johnson free from jail by working with President Trump to commute her sentence. Per The Washington Post, Johnson received a life-without-parole sentence following a nonviolent drug crime. Kim has since spoken about reforming the criminal justice system.

Kim and Kanye have four children together, which include first-born North, her sister Chicago, and brothers Saint and Psalm. North was born in 2013.