Kim Kardashian Flashes Teen Panties In Barely-Recognizable Throwback

Kim Kardashian has shared a rare throwback. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for embracing all things old-school, with fans generally digging that Kim posts how she looked back in the day. It looks like the 38-year-old has delivered another teen moment.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kim took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday with a post that seemed to be embracing both the future and the past. While the images Kim shared showed her in her youth, the agenda had its eye on what’s to come: as the newspaper stated, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that the 90’s inspired her cosmetics brand’s new drop. Fans of Kim will be familiar with the ’90s-style photoshoots that have been filling her Instagram feed of late as she gears up to release KKW Beauty’s new collection.

Kim’s photos showed her looking markedly different than how she appears today. While the brunette’s facial features likely had fans able to identify her, there was no denying that Kim was barely recognizable. The polished, mature face that now comes as a mother of four and international A-lister was nowhere to be seen. All fans saw was a regular-looking teenager rocking some serious grunge style.

The images did seem to show that Kim was already embracing her risqué side at a young age, though. While the star appeared clad in simple baggy jeans with a white T-shirt, the pants came with a waistline low enough to be flashing the white panties Kim was wearing underneath.

While Kim Kardashian Lies Low, Her BFF Shares Throwback Pics From Her Sweet 16 https://t.co/rx93fJg4j3 pic.twitter.com/iTYsYjpGqM — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 22, 2016

When it comes to social media throwbacks, the Kardashian-Jenners have reached somewhat of a legendary status. Whether it’s images of Kim and her sisters as children with their now-deceased father Robert Kardashian or birthday posts showing sweet family moments back in the day, this famous family will deliver. This week has already seen 23-year-old Kendall Jenner deliver a childhood throwback.

Back in June, Kim posted a throwback of herself in what were likely her late teens or early twenties. Fans could see Kim’s old style via a white mini dress, although they also saw that friendships in this family are a long-term deal. Best friend and “Food God” Jonathan Cheban appeared in the background. The 45-year-old is a regular in Kim’s social circle, with fans of the family’s hit E! show also used to seeing his face pop up on-air.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Kendall posted a super-rare photo of mom Kris Jenner in a bikini. Likewise channeling throwback vibes were the family’s posts celebrating Kylie Jenner’s recent 22nd birthday.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.