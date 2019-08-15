Demi Rose Strips Down To Her Lace Lingerie For Friend’s Birthday

Demi Rose Mawby decided to wish her friend a happy birthday in the best way possible.

The model took to her Instagram stories to pay a sweet tribute to her pal, photographer Gregorio. She shared a few snap taken by him, but it didn’t come without the usual dose of sexiness. In the first picture, Demi posed on a bed rocking a baby blue lace bra, which could barely contain her world-famous ample assets.

Her shiny brunette locks laid in a curly style, and she rested her right arm on her torso while giving the camera a sultry glance. The 24-year-old also donned a full face of makeup, opting for subtle earthy shades — including dark thick eyelashes, some black eyeliner, a peach-colored lipstick shade on her full lips and some blush on her prominent cheek bones.

She captioned the picture “happy birthday to this legend @gregorio.” The following snap showed her still laying on the white bundled sheets, but most of her body was on display. Her toned stomach and thick thighs also made an appearance, as she donned matching blue lace bottoms. Demi looked incredibly sexy in the photos, which she revealed were raw and unedited, directly from a film camera.

Aside from the birthday pictures, the Birmingham native also shared a couple of videos to her Insta stories to show her 9.5 million followers what exactly she was up to. In one video, she recorded herself chilling and listening to Marvin Gaye, which she said she had been playing all day.

She sported a white unbuttoned shirt, revealing a skimpy black top underneath. In the next clip, she showed that she was in relaxing in bed with her pet pooch, who laid next to her and seemed to enjoy both the music and the cuddles.

Furthermore, Demi also posted a shot of her gym, revealing that today she had undertaken her sixth fitness session in a row ever since coming back from her vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

“Making it an everyday thing to reach my Burning Man goals! Smashing it with @jamie_velocity,” she captioned the picture, tagging her personal trainer. It seems like Demi is gearing up for the Burning Man festival, which takes place in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, from August 25 to September 2. The event attracts celebrities from all around the world, who come clad in some of the most outrageous outfits possible.

This has been a busy summer for the brunette beauty, who has already vacationed in places such as Mexico, Ibiza, Thailand, Tunisia, Indonesia, Greece, and Israel.