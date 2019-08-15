Hannah Godwin Goes Topless In New Instagram Snap, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Sets Social Media On Fire

Bachelor in Paradise starlet Hannah Godwin is becoming more and more bold on Instagram it seems. She has frequently posted snapshots of herself wearing bikinis or cute ensembles that flaunt her petite figure, but now it looks like she’s ready to step it up a notch.

Thursday morning, Godwin shared a new Instagram post that included both a photo and a video. In this post, the Bachelor in Paradise star is promoting a new partnership she is doing. The first picture in the new post is a stunning one of Hannah that teases a topless look and plenty of flower power.

The shot features the Bachelor in Paradise star holding flowers in her arms to cover what would appear to be her bare breasts. She’s wearing a form-fitting pair of denim jeans and a gorgeous pair of burgundy heels. Hannah is wearing hoop earrings and has her long, blond hair parted in the middle and blown straight as it hangs down her back.

Hannah explains that she is the new face of Kensie Clothing, and she reveals that this campaign is all about helping women feel powerful and pretty. It looks like many of Godwin’s fellow franchise friends were anxious to express their love for the sexy look and the new project.

Godwin has 1.1 million Instagram followers right now, and within just a few hours, more than 43,000 of them had liked this post. A number of others who have been on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise showed their love for Hannah’s post, including people like Lauren Bushnell, Danielle Maltby, Katie Morton, and Leah Block.

Among those thousands of likes, it seems that one of Hannah’s on-screen Bachelor in Paradise beaus quickly showed his appreciation for this artistic topless shot, too. Dylan Barbour liked this photo of Godwin, and it would seem he did that not long after it was initially posted.

At this point during the pre-taped episodes, viewers have seen that Dylan is in something of a love triangle with Blake Horstmann to win Godwin’s affections. Luckily, spoilers have teased that things will be heating up further between Hannah and Dylan in the episodes ahead.

Hannah Godwin was already building an online presence as a social media influencer before doing Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor last winter. Fans immediately fell in love with her and have been excited to watch her journey this summer on Bachelor in Paradise. It will take a few weeks yet to find out for certain how that turned out for her, but based on her latest Instagram posts, she certainly appears to be happy and doing quite well.