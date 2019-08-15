Khloe Kardashian Bonds With BFFs On Instagram, Hits Up Paradise With True Thompson, Dream Kardashian’s BFF

Khloe Kardashian enjoyed a love fest with her best friends as the tight trio mugged for a sweet Instagram snap on August 14. Standing on each side of True Thompson’s mom, twins Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray closed in on their pal of two decades as Khloe declared the group “triplets” given how long she has been close with them.

The 36-year-old sisters and their 35-year-old BFF attracted plenty of attention from Khloe’s most recent share with her 97.4 million followers.

This kind of friendship is “hard to come by these days and I’m sure even more difficult when you’re a celebrity,” remarked one fan.

Another fan defined friendship.

“A true friend is someone who knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accompanies you in your achievements and failures, celebrates your joys, shares your pain and never judges… your mistakes.”

“You guys are definitely bffs I love watching you and Malika on KUWTK you guys.. get along sooo well,” stated yet another fan, adding three pink emoji hearts for effect.

Other comments weren’t so kind.

“Until one of them kiss the next boyfriend of yours or one of your sister,” said a naysayer, referring to Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, who got a little too close to Khloe’s baby daddy at a party earlier this year.

“….must take alot of effort and energy to be so hateful and negative,” remarked another fan in response to the previous comment, coming to Khloe’s defense.

In fact, most of the more than 2,500 remarks accompanying this upload were extremely positive. So were the more than 6,000 comments on another post from Khloe, also shared on Thursday.

In fact, Khloe thrilled her social media followers by uploading a sweet picture of 1-year-old True. She was standing beside a rickety sign announcing a place her mom dubbed “paradise” via her Instagram caption.

Actually, the image was taken in Malibu, which is paradise for certain folks. However, this particular reference is to Paradise Cove, a rarified restaurant resting on the edge of the Pacific, offering sand-side seating and a private beach.

“Indulge in our wide selection of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. Walk along the beach and look at the homes of movie and rock stars, billionaires and Wall Street hot shots, plus so much more! Whether you’re in a bikini, wheelchair, high-chair, or anything in-between, we have something for everyone… experience the magic of Paradise.”

Like Khloe, locals and tourists, too, are drawn to this particular spot the owners dub “the best beach in Malibu.”

No doubt baby True had a blast on her outing with Khloe, but she may have had even more fun hanging out with her cousin, Dream.

Earlier this month, the two cousins were spotted doing just that on Rob Kardashian’s Instagram.

Both wore adorable hats and diamonds in their ears while Dream rocked nifty sunglasses and a colorful playsuit. True had on a playsuit, too, but hers was predominately pink and red, with cherries all over the fun-filled fabric.

So why are these two so fond of each other? First of all, the two girls are close in age (True is 1 and Dream is 2) and second of all, these toddlers are, quite literally, family. Enough said.