WWE Rumors: Champion Vs. Champion Match To Main Event ‘Clash Of Champions’

One of the guys scheduled for the main event isn't even a champion yet.

With SummerSlam over, WWE is now focusing on its next big pay-per-view which will be Clash of Champions on September 15, 2019. That event typically has nothing but title matches on the card, but rumors are swirling that two champs will be in one match together. While that is a really great thing to take place, one of the superstars rumored for that match doesn’t even have a championship in their possession as of this time.

This week on Monday Night Raw, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took on United States Champion AJ Styles in a dream match. Things didn’t go quite as planned as the match ended in a disqualification, but the final result could lead to something even bigger.

The O.C. jumped into the ring and began beating down Rollins, but Ricochet came out to try and make the save. As he was still outnumbered, that led to Braun Strowman heading to the ring and evening up the sides as the babyfaces stood tall to end Raw.

Some feel as if a Styles vs. Rollins rematch could be what is going to take place at Clash of Champions, but WWE appears to have other plans. Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, reveals that Rollins’ opponent at the PPV may end up being someone much bigger.

WWE

WWE has already announced that Strowman will be facing AJ Styles for the United States Championship next week on Raw. Strowman has never held a singles championship in WWE and has only held the tag titles for a very short period of time.

Wrestling Observer reports that the “Monster Among Men” could end up winning the U.S. Title from Styles on Monday. If he does take the belt, it would lead to Champion vs. Champion with Rollins vs. Strowman at Clash of Champions as reported by Wrestling Inc.

Even if Strowman doesn’t win the belt, it could be done in a style where the match ends in a disqualification thanks to interference from The O.C. If that happens, it could lead to Rollins returning the favor from this week and being the one to save Strowman from a beating.

With a full month still left to go until Clash of Champions, no matches have been officially announced or confirmed by WWE. While backstage plans are pointing toward Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins taking place, it still isn’t known if there will be two champions in that match or one. For now, Monday Night Raw is getting rather interesting, and there could end up being a title change on next week’s show.