Jasmine Tookes Shows Off Bikini Body In Recent Instagram Update

Jasmine Tookes is showing off the bikinis she practically “lived in” during her recent trip to Kenya and Seychelles on Instagram, and her fans are here for it. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a series of sizzling snapshots in which she dons different mix-and-match swim styles, which puts her gorgeous model physique in full evidence.

In the first photo, Tookes is leaning against a bathtub indoors as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit that consists of a black triangle top that ties up behind her neck, putting quite a bit of cleavage on display. She teamed the top with a pair of white bottoms with thick straps that sit high on her sides and lower at the front, helping accentuate her hips and slender waist. She completed her look with a dark felt hat that gives the photo a little edge.

The second shot shows Tookes sitting in a wooden chair as she dons a white two-piece that consists of a bandeau top with an underwire structure that helps enhance her bust. Her bottoms are white like the top, and could be the same style she rocked in the first photo.

In the third snapshot, she is once again wearing a tiny black triangle top, but this time she teamed it with a snakeskin string bottom that ties on the side and sits low on her frame, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed. In this shot, the supermodel is posing on a beach in front of a sign with “Seychelles” written on it. The fourth and last shot of the post sees Tookes in the exact same look she rocked in the first one, hat and all. This time around, Tookes is sitting on a low wooden rail with gorgeous green scenery in the background.

The post, which Tookes shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 33,000 likes and upwards of 140 comments in just half an hour of being posted, and it will likely still get a whole lot more reactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Wooow you’re so perfect Jas,” one fan raved, trailing the comment with a cat with heart eyes and a red heart emoji.

“The baddest honestly,” another user chimed in, including a fire emoji at the end of the message.