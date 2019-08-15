Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Summer Takes Sides

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 15 brings a warning for Kyle after Theo drops the secret on Summer’s lap. Plus, Rey and Sharon bury the hatchet while Kyle and Lola slow dance at their wedding venue after Mariah and Tessa sooth her pre-wedding jitters.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Summer (Hunter King) met at Society. They started talking about New York and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) big secret. Summer pressed until Theo spilled the beans. According to Theo, he and Kyle partied with Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow). After Zoe got sick enough to need medical attention, Kyle and Theo realized she was underage. When Zoe’s father confronted them the next day, Kyle took money out of his trust to pay him off. Theo is mad that Kyle came back as the golden boy of Genoa City. Summer is appalled, but she also gives Theo some advice — grow up and get over it. Then, Summer told Theo that they’re done.

While Theo looked up Zoe on Faceplace, Summer found Kyle at his wedding venue and warned him that Theo does not have his best interest at heart. Summer vows to come to the wedding and not bring Theo as her date. After Summer left, Lola (Sasha Calle) showed up. Kyle was worried about the tradition of the bride and groom not seeing each other, but Lola didn’t care. She loved everything Kyle planned for their big day, and then they danced and kissed before parting ways for the night. Before that, Lola went to Crimson Lights where she worried about things, but Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) reassured her that everything would be great.

Also at Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) runs into Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). He asked her to have coffee, so Sharon accepted. They set on the patio and talked about their lives. Rey offered to go see Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), but Sharon admitted her daughter had gone through this plenty of times in the past. Then they discussed Jack (Peter Bergman) trying to bring Celeste (Eva LaRue) back for the wedding. Rey worried that Lola would get her heart broken since nothing ever lasts forever. However, Sharon admitted she believes in forever love even if she hasn’t ever experienced it. Rey discussed walking his sister down the aisle the next day, and he mentioned how Sharon should have been there with him. She comped Rey’s coffee for old time’s sake, and Rey left.