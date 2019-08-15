Yovanna Ventura Leaves Little To The Imagination In Thong Snakeskin Bikini

Yovanna Ventura’s latest bikini shot is driving her fans wild.

It’s no secret that the black-haired beauty is wildly popular on social media, boasting a following of over 5 million-plus and counting. While she’s known for flaunting her killer bikini body for fans, Yovanna also regularly dazzles in a number of other NSFW outfits and each and every share earns her rave reviews from her legion of followers. In the most recent photo update, the beauty sizzles in not one but three new photos.

In the first photo in the set, Yovanna tags herself in beautiful Miami, Florida, where she appears to be enjoying a little bit of rest and relaxation. The model lays on the front of a yacht on a padded mat, facing her booty toward the camera, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. On top, the bombshell dons a snakeskin print and on bottom, she matches in a thong snakeskin pattern with a few chains hitting at her derriere.

Yovanna puts her hands over her head and looks over her shoulder for the gorgeous shot. She’s all smiles, wearing her long, dark tresses down and straight along with a big pair of blue sunglasses. In the second image in the series, the stunner gives fans a full-frontal view of her insanely sexy bikini and her abs take center stage in the shot.

The third image in the series shows Yovanna looking directly into the camera and flaunting her insane figure yet again. In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned the stunner a ton of praise with over 124,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. While some followers took to the post to gush over her flawless figure, countless others commented with flame emoji.

“Hot girl summer all year baby,” one follower gushed.

“Perfect everything,” another chimed in with a heart eye emoji.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful Yo,” another fan commented.

Loading...

As previously mentioned, Yovanna has been stunning fans with a number of bikini-clad photos all summer long. The Inquisitr recently reported that Yovanna posed for a photo on the beach. In the gorgeous shot, the beauty stands on a white painted staircase, leaning over the railing and holding an ice-cold beverage in her hand. She’s all smiles for the shot while looking straight into the camera and wearing her long, dark locks slightly waved and at her back. Yovanna appears to be wearing minimal makeup with her windswept hair covering just a portion of her eye. She dons another stunning bikini, this time a white string one.

Like most of her posts do, this one earned her plenty of attention with over 800 comments.