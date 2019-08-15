Fitness Model Issa Vegas Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Bare-Butt Jeans And Bra

When it comes to wearing scanty outfits and showing off assets, fitness model Issa Vegas is a pro. Knowing that her fans never seem to get enough of her sexiness, she makes sure to post several skin-baring pictures every week.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the model recently took to her page and stunned her fans with a new picture where she was featured flaunting her pert derriere.

The model spiced things up by opting for bare-butt jeans that allowed her to show off plenty of skin. Issa paired her jeans with a skimpy white bra, and as she turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose, she also exposed a glimpse of her sideboob to titillate her fans.

The model let her blonde tresses down and painted her nails red to ramp up the glamour.

Even though Issa did not show her face, the picture racked up over 180,000 likes and about 2,000 comments where fans and followers praised the model by using explicit terms.

“Damn, you represent the true definition of perfection,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“The hottest girl on Instagram. I’m in love with your body,” wrote another fan.

While a third fan expressed his wishful thinking and said that he wants to marry Issa.

Before posting the sultry snap, Issa treated her fans to a very stylish photo where she could be seen dressed up in a white t-shirt from Guess.

The model let her blonde hair down and opted for a deep red lipstick to pull off a very sexy look. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and red tassel earrings to keep it stylish.

As of this writing, the picture has accrued about 65,000 likes and over 460 comments where fans praised the model for her sense of style as well as her beautiful looks.

The model posed for the picture while sitting in a car, and according to a Spanish-to-English Google translation of the caption, Issa asked her fans about their week. She also announced that her very own app will be launched soon.

Apart from the pictures, Issa also shared an Instagram Story where she could be seen flaunting her amazing figure in a skimpy bikini.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model was born and raised in Argentina.

The 22-year-old hottie first began posting pictures to her Instagram in March of 2016. Since then, she has come a long way, as she currently has more than 4.4 million followers on the photo-sharing website — something that many established models have been unable to achieve.