Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Skimpy Sports Bra, Hides Her Face During Jog

Farrah Abraham showed some skin on social media this week, and her fans likely loved every second of it.

On Thursday, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram story to share a brand new picture of herself leaving little to the imagination in a skimpy little outfit.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen wearing a tiny black sports bra, which flaunted her massive cleavage and toned arms.

Abraham added a pair of skimpy purple shorts with gray trim, which showcased her flat tummy, toned abs, and long, lean legs.

Farrah had her long, brown hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and styled in loose waves. She also donned a full face of makeup for the photo, which included pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a glossy pink color on her famously plumped lips.

Farrah’s forehead and eyes were shielded by a visor so that no one could see her as she went for a jog.

In the background of the photo, a building with a glass wall can be seen, as well as green foliage and a swimming pool, which peeks out from behind the trees.

“Y’all can’t see me,” Abraham captioned the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham is very focused on her health and fitness, and loves to work out. She recently opened up about how she’s been feeling and the routines that she’s been following to help her get her fit summer body.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” Farrah told Life & Style.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Farrah continued.

In addition, Abraham revealed that she loves working out so much that she’s even been doing it twice a day.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” Farrah added of her exercise routine.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following the former Teen Mom OG star on her social media accounts.