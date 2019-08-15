Sara Underwood Flaunts Major Cleavage In Latest Snap

Sara Underwood has proven herself to be a nature girl at heart with an array of photos that show her exploring, even relaxing, in the great outdoors. On Thursday, the beauty updated her Instagram with a photo in which she was admiring the “living” roof of her tiny cabin. Fans, however, might have been more drawn to Underwood’s body. In particular, her chest, as she was wearing a halter top with a plunging neckline that accentuated her cleavage.

In the photo, Underwood stood outside in a wooded area next to her tiny cabin. She was wearing a yellow-green halter top and a pair of blue jeans. The top also showed Underwood’s toned abs. With one hand touching the moss-covered roof of the cabin, Underwood examined the greenery.

Underwood’s fans loved the shot and while many of the comments complimented the beauty on her looks, other fans were showing the cabin some love.

“You are Queen of the Forest!” one fan wrote.

“Sara, stop. Looking. So. Cute. People are trying to get on with their lives around here…” one admirer joked.

Another fan told Underwood that the cabin was the “coolest” cabin her or she had ever seen, while another said it would be nice to spend some time there.

“I have a living basement. There’s lots of stuff crawling around down there. It’s alive!!!!” another fan joked.

Underwood is proud of the cabin — it was a labor of love that she and her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, built.

Underwood has shared the process of building the cabin on her Instagram, and it does look like a nature lovers’ dream.

Nestled in Olympic National Forest in Washington, the cabin is apparently one of several the couple plan to build in the Pacific Northwest. They even built a tiny cabin on top of a truck that they drove across the country to help them find the best location where they could build Cabinland.

Loading...

On their YouTube channel called Cabilnand, the two keep viewers up to date with their experiences as they build.

While she is not busy building a cabin, Underwood is exploring new places. She has traveled to many exotic locals in the world and captured some amazing photos along the way. While capturing those beautiful places in pictures, she does not mind showing off her enviable figure in the process.

Fans wanting to keep up with Underwood’s adventures can follow her Instagram account.