Kelly Ripa Posts Cheeky Comment On Madonna’s NSFW Instagram Video Ahead Of ‘Madame X’ Tour

The 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' star had a hilarious reaction to Madonna's rehearsal video--and the singer responded to it!

Madonna posted a risque video of herself ahead of her “Madame X” tour, but she did it for the people. Two days ahead of her 61st birthday, the pop superstar proved she still knows how to get into the groove as she prepares for her day.

In the video, which you can see below, Madonna prepares for her “Madame X” tour rehearsals by stretching and spreading her legs while laying on a mat. The singer has her blonde hair in tight curls and wears microscopic black shorts, fishnet stockings, and black knee pads in the clip as she stares into her phone while showing off her flexibility via an impressive series of kicks and splits. Madonna captioned the NSFW video by revealing that she’s “preparing for her day” ahead of her upcoming “Madame X” tour.

The clip received nearly 1 million likes in under 24 hours as well as a slew of comments, most notably from talk show queen Kelly Ripa. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host delivered an epic comment in response to Madge’s moves.

“That’s quite a spread you’ve prepared for us Madame,” Ripa wrote.

“I want my guests to be satisfied!” Madonna fired back.

You can see Madonna’s NSFW Instagram post below.

Ripa has had a long obsession with Madonna. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star’s husband, Mark Consuelos, previously told People that his wife been known to dance the night away to Madonna tunes because “she loves her.”

According to Time, Ripa has also admitted that she likes to “stalk” celebs, including her idol, Madonna. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2015, Ripa dished that she once creeped out the singer after she was invited to an Oscars party hosted by Madonna.

Ripa revealed that she gave Madonna a full hug and then sniffed her, but Madonna was not exactly impressed with the “weirdo” behavior. Still, Ripa proudly reported that the Material Girl smells like “gardenias,” so there’s that.

Madonna’s “Madame X” theater tour kicks off September 12 in support of her album of the same name, which dropped in June. With dozens of performances at smaller venues, fans will get an eagle-eyed view of the 60-year-old superstar—including superfan Ripa, who will no doubt attend at least one of the 17 shows Madonna is set to play at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn.

As for why she has opted for a smaller-scale show, Madonna said she was ready for a more intimate setting.

“I like the idea of being in a small theater,” Madonna told Billboard. “Intimacy… the thing we’ve become allergic to thanks to social media. I want to be close to people. I want to look into people’s eyes. I want to feel that energy.”