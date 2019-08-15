Hannah Palmer’s Nude Gold Bikini Has Instagram On Lockdown

Traffic on Hannah Palmer’s Instagram is likely high. The Maxim model took to the platform on Thursday with another signature swimwear update – suffice to say there’s a reason why this blonde’s following is on the up.

Hannah’s photo showed her shot indoors amid chic-looking tables and chairs. The Arizona-based star is mostly photographed out on the beach, although she will switch it up for poolside or home settings. This update didn’t appear to be about the interior design, though. The model was flaunting her dangerous curves in a sizzling nude-colored bikini with an eye-catching gold-plated panel adorning the two-piece’s briefs. Up top, Hannah was braving string ties, although it looked like this girl could handle just about anything. Hannah’s super-sexy cleavage was on full show, although her trademark class was – as ever – impeccable.

Hannah had been photographed in full-frontal positioning. While the camera hadn’t taken the model in full length, it had captured her super-slim waist, curvy hips, and flat stomach. Fans would likely argue that Hannah’s appeal stretches far beyond her fierce curves, though. The model had delivered her piercing, blue-eyed stare, knockout beauty, and the bombshell blonde hair that always seems to add a little something extra with Hannah.

Instagram is absolutely losing its mind.

“Oh WOW,” one fan wrote.

“Goddess,” another said.

“Boom…Boom….” was another comment.

Many fans added emoji to their responses. Unsurprisingly, these included fire, heart, and the much-loved alien emoji.

Hannah first started making headlines for featuring as a competitor in Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl competition. While Hannah didn’t find herself crowned winner, she doesn’t appear to have lost out. Speaking to the magazine about what she would do with the $25,000 winner prize, Hannah revealed her aspirations, per The Inquisitr.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

Despite not having made it to first place, Hannah appears to have done just fine since competing. The model was quickly snapped up by Bang Energy, with regular promotional posts likely netting Hannah some healthy profits.

