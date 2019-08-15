Kathryn Dennis’ Boyfriend Hunter Price Made His ‘Southern Charm’ Debut On The Season 6 Finale

Hunter Price attended Patricia Altschul's finale party.

Kathryn Dennis’ boyfriend, musician Hunter Price, appeared alongside her on Southern Charm for the first time during Wednesday night’s finale episode of Season 6.

According to an August 14 report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, Dennis was seen arriving at the Charleston home of Patricia Altschul with Hunter as her date after gushing over her new man during a past scene from the Bravo TV series. Also, she didn’t hesitate to show off her figure during their filmed evening together.

As the outlet explained, and many fans saw, Dennis donned a black floor-length gown from Project Runway star Michael Costello that featured tons of sheer fabric. To go with it, she wore a large red heart-shaped fur.

During one flirty moment with her man that was caught on camera, Dennis asked Price if her outfit was showing any off anything that should have been kept under wraps.

“Can you see my butt?” Dennis asked.

“Mmmmm yeah, you’re good,” he replied.

As fans may recall, Dennis actually went public with Price on Instagram around the time that the Southern Charm Season 6 finale was filmed.

Prior to dating Price, Dennis briefly dated a politician named Joe, who was discussed on a number of episodes of the past season of Southern Charm.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May, Dennis revealed that she and Price met one another at the end of last year.

“I went to Nashville, [Tennessee,] with some friends and we had dinner and they invited this guy, and they said he was single, good looking and a hard worker, all the things I have been looking for and never found,” Dennis recalled. “We just hit it off. And he’s kind of weird like me. I have a very peculiar sense of humor and he has the exact same one.”

According to Dennis, her relationship with Price feels supernatural.

As for Dennis’ Southern Charm co-star and friend Patricia Altschul, she said that Price has come to visit “quite a bit” and made it clear that she has been quite taken by him.

“He’s very much a Southern gentleman in every respect, at least from what I’ve seen … since you had a boyfriend, I haven’t seen quite as much of you,” the insider said.

To see more of Dennis and her co-stars, don’t miss the two-part reunion special for Southern Charm Season 6, which begins airing next Wednesday night, August 21, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.