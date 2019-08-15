Rumors Of Miley Cyrus Cheating On Liam Hemsworth And Couple Having An ‘Open Marriage’ Are False, Report Says

Rumors that Miley Cyrus cheated on Liam Hemsworth and that the couple had an “open marriage” are not true, a source close to the couple is saying in the wake of their split.

The couple announced this week that they would be splitting after less than a year of marriage. The confirmation came just hours after Miley was photographed getting cozy with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, and led to some immediate rumors that Miley may have been cheating on her husband while they were still together.

But a source tells Page Six that Miley was faithful, and other rumors that she was leading a freewheeling lifestyle are false as well.

“Miley was not unfaithful, and all these stories about her being wild and cheating is a bunch of bulls***,” a source told the celebrity gossip outlet. “They split up. She’s taking the high road. Everyone is trying to. They were together since she was 16. It’s hard.”

The source also shot down rumors circulating this week that Miley and Liam agreed to an “open marriage,” saying that they were monogamous and didn’t cheat on each other.

There appears to be a battle between the couple’s camps to set the narrative in the wake of her split. Previous reports cited sources placing the blame on Liam, including a recent report from TMZ saying that Miley decided to end things because of Liam’s drinking and drug use. The report went on to note that this was the narrative coming from Miley’s camp and that they appear motivated to sway things in her favor.

“Sources from Miley’s side tell TMZ, she tried valiantly to save the marriage and the dealbreaker was that Liam was drinking a lot and using certain drugs, and she wanted no part of it… especially since she struggled with substance abuse in the past,” the report noted.

UPDATE: Miley Cyrus Seen Kissing Kaitlyn Carter After Split With Liam Hemsworthhttps://t.co/RNlkahEpte pic.twitter.com/atxt2xZ173 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 11, 2019

There have been a number of reports claiming that each party in the split bears responsibility. A separate report from People echoed the report from TMZ, claiming that Liam Hemsworth’s partying played a big role in the split. Miley Cyrus has been open about her attempts to get and remain sober, saying that she was sober in 2017 while she was working on the album Younger. But in an interview the next year, Miley revealed that her mom had gotten her into smoking weed again.

Neither Miley Cyrus nor Liam Hemsworth has taken aim at the other side, with both saying the split was amicable.