Kara Del Toro Shuts Instagram Down In Chain Bikini With Her Shirt Removed

Kara Del Toro’s killer bikini updates just keep on coming. The Maxim model has amassed a following of 1 million on Instagram, with regular posts showcasing her sizzling body, stunning smile, and the regular travels she likes to take. While the Texan’s latest update didn’t showcase her heart-warming grin, it did tick boxes for being both a vacation post and a swimsuit look.

Kara’s photo on Thursday came with a Sardegna, Italy geo-tag. The model had been photographed out on the open water and aboard a swish-looking yacht. Likewise upscale was Kara’s choice of swimwear. The blonde had opted for a chic white two-piece that looked brand new. It also came stylishly adorned with metallic chains to form its straps. The silvers around Kara’s shoulders and waist contrasted the bikini’s stark-white fabrics, with a cupped upper finish flattering her ample and sexy cleavage. Kara’s photo was also showing her fans one super-flat stomach, some serious abs, plus a long set of bronzed and toned legs. Kara herself was photographed seated, with her gaze looking ahead.

Fancy accessories will pop up on Kara’s Instagram, but for the most part, this model keeps it simple. Thursday offered a white shirt that seemed more along the accessory than clothing route, with it worn off Kara’s shoulders. In short, it appeared that the blouse was working its way off the star.

It looks like Thursday’s update has proven a hit. It racked up over 6,100 likes within just 45 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 77 fans into the post’s comments section. Kara’s fans gave her a ton of love, with many users opting for the emoji route.

When it comes to bikinis, this star seems to know her stuff. Kara has rocked every color under the sun on her feed, with recent images showing a veritable kaleidoscope of spectrums. On Wednesday, Kara updated her account in a bright yellow two-piece. This month has also seen Kara rock a tropical strung bikini in hot pinks and oranges, although other updates have gone more demure in simple and sexy blacks.

Loading...

Speaking to Toronto Paradise about her style, Kara revealed that she’s a throwback fan, although she did name-drop a high-end brand.

“More so than a specific person or brand I’m inspired by the 90’s, I love high waisted shorts and destroyed denim, I love flannels and lace-up boots. I’m also a fan of designers such as Dolce and Gabbana because their designs are so feminine, I like to mix feminine and masculine, I like leather and lace.”

Fans wishing to see more of Kara should follow her Instagram.