Kaitlynn Carter Likes Comment By Miley Cyrus’ Fan Supporting Their Fling

Kaitlynn Carter has seen her name all over the news lately ever since she was pictured making out with Miley Cyrus in Italy just a day before it emerged the pop star had split up from her longtime beau, Liam Hemsworth.

Kaitlynn herself just recently broke up with husband Brody Jenner, and while she has remained largely silent about the whole scandal, she did manifest her opinion by liking an Instagram comment made by one of Miley’s fans. The fan page commented on one of the reality TV star’s recent posts, supporting the fact that both Kaitlynn and Miley have the right to live their lives the way they want to.

“Just wanted to let u know that u don’t deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley’s “fans”! U and Miley have every right to do what ever u want! If u make Miley happy then I like u! Miley’s happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!” @mileydenmarkofficial wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

Miley and Liam, who have been an on-and-off couple for the past ten years, shocked their fans when they confirmed that they decided to split after only seven months of marriage. The singer jetted off to Italy last weekend with her girl friend, while the Hollywood hunk was spending time with his family, including brother Chris, back home in Australia.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the two had drifted apart the past few months, but an insider said that Liam was “heartbroken and blindsided by those photos,” as per The Daily Mail. The paparazzi photos showed the two ladies getting a little too cozy with each other and at one point locking lips while basking in the sun on a boat. Since then, both sides of the split have thrown accusations at each other.

Some sources claimed it was Miley’s immaturity and proneness to infidelity that was behind the break-up, while others say it was the fact that Liam was allegedly “drinking a lot” and “using certain drugs” that pushed Miley — who has struggled with drug abuse in the past and wants to remain sober — to call it quits on their romance.

However, it is possible that these are only rumors and that the cause of their split is something entirely different. As Liam wrote on his Instagram page recently, “any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”

Loading...

“I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he said, adding, “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets.”