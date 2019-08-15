LuAnn De Lesseps Addresses Tinsley Mortimer’s Future On ‘RHONY’ Cast After Firing Rumors

Plus, where do they stand with one another?

Tinsley Mortimer faced rumors of a potential firing earlier this year after filming wrapped on the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City. However, according to her co-star, LuAnn de Lesseps, there doesn’t seem to be any reason to think she will not be included in Season 12.

While appearing on The Jenny McCarthy Show on August 14, de Lesseps, who has been starring on the Bravo TV reality series since it began, addressed Mortimer’s potential return to the show and seemingly shot down any rumors claiming she may be fired.

“I don’t see why not,” de Lesseps said, via Hollywood Life, when host Jenny McCarthy asked if Mortimer would be featured on Season 12. “A lot of people have been asking me that question and I think that…you know, I like Tinsley. I don’t have a problem with Tinsley.”

Although de Lesseps suggested that she and Mortimer were in a good place, she seemed to throw some shade in her direction when McCarthy asked her if Mortimer was “the right kind of housewife” for the show by suggesting she would “get in trouble” if she was to share her true thoughts on the matter.

“If I told you that, I wouldn’t be around for 12 seasons, you know. I don’t know. I think that Bravo really likes Tinsley so I don’t think she’s going anywhere,” she explained.

Tinsley was brought to the Real Housewives of New York City cast during the show’s ninth season in 2017.

Mortimer first began facing rumors of a potential firing in June when Page Six suggested that she no longer had an interesting storyline to bring to the show. As an insider explained at the time, Mortimer isn’t close with any members of the show and doesn’t keep in touch with them when they aren’t filming. So, when it comes to the start of each season, it is like Mortimer is brand new to the group each year.

The source also wondered how many seasons Bravo TV would allow Mortimer to discuss her relationship with Scott Kluth, which has been on and off for the past couple of years.

Page Six also said that when it came to the series’ newest cast member, Barbara Kavovit, she would likely be getting the boot ahead of season 12 because she simply didn’t blend well with the group.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to begin filming sometime in the coming months.