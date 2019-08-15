‘Big Brother 21’ Week 7 Spoilers: House Erupts Over Alliance Reveals Just Before Eviction

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Season 21 of Big Brother has officially had its second major blow up. Two weeks ago, the house finally erupted into a megafight which officially dismantled the Six Shooters alliance just before Sam Smith was sent packing on eviction night. Everything in the house has remained relatively calm, until now.

Big Brother Twitter spoiler account @BB_Updates documented the lengthy house breakdown last night, which lasted well into the wee hours of the morning. It makes sense that this is all going down just 24 hours before a live eviction, as the houseguests are starting to get nervous now that numbers are dwindling. Everything started when Nicole Anthony told Jessica Milagros that a new six-person alliance was starting in the house containing Christie Murphy, Nick Maccarone, Analyse Talavera, Tommy Bracco, Cliff Hogg, and Nicole herself.

This absolutely peeved Jess who then ran to Holly Allen and Jackson Michie and let them know what was going on. The issue is that this new six isn’t necessarily an alliance, but a deal was made that would ensure safety between certain members of the group for X amount of weeks. The only person missing from the mix was Kathryn Dunn, meaning she is likely heading out the door in tonight’s eviction.

Eventually, Kat found out about all of the drama and was immediately upset with Cliff for starting an alliance without Jess. Cliff’s Angels immediately had fallen apart, and a spree of challenging and aggressive conversations went down throughout the night once Kat was privy to what was going on.

Since Kat was convinced she was going home and was still angry with Cliff, she exposed the Cliff’s Angels alliance to Nick. Jess began dropping bombs on a lot of gossip in the house, including telling Analyse that Holly thinks she is a “mean girl.” This caused Analyse to break down and further drove a wedge between Jackson and Holly with the rest of the house.

The next Head of Household (HOH) competition is set to be the notorious slip and slide competition, which traditionally lasts a few hours and is one of the most intense endurance competitions of the season. This will be the most crucial HOH of the season, with a victory being crucial to Jackson and Holly’s survival in the game. For now, it’s unknown if the competition will play out on the live feeds.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday night on CBS.