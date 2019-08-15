Blond Bombshell Tiffany Keller Gets Sexy In A Cowboy Hat

Tiffany Keller got a little creative with her latest Instagram update. The blond beauty decided to go with a western look that included leather and a cowboy hat.

In the triple post, Keller was outside in what appeared to be a barn setting. She wore a low-cut white crop top with a floral skirt with a high-cut slit. She added a black cowboy hat and a brown leather waist belt with pockets to give the look a chic and western vibe. Keller wore a full face of makeup that included a dark brow and contoured cheeks. Her hair hung over her shoulders in loose waves.

In the first snap, Keller stood in a field with her one hand resting against a wooden post. With one knee bent, she gave her viewers a nice shot of her leg. Also on display was the beauty’s slender waist. For an added dose of sex appeal, Keller gave the camera a sultry look. Keller was standing next to a metal fence in the second snap of the series. Looking at something off-camera while holding a horse rein, she looked as though she was ready to hop on a horse and ride away. More of Keller’s chest was on display in this shot as well as an ornate necklace, which only helped to draw attention to her bust. In the third snap, Keller appeared to be hanging up the rein on a hook beside the fence. With the sun behind her, the shot captured seemed to be the perfect summer afternoon.

In the photo’s caption, Keller asked her fans to give the look a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down, and the majority of her followers loved the look. One admirer told Keller that she was perfect, while another told her she was beautiful.

“Hottest cow girl ever,” one fan wrote.

From the looks of her Instagram account, Keller has been enjoying a number of days outside this summer. Earlier this week, she shared a photo in which she was enjoying the coasts of Almafi. She wore a stunning bikini that showed off her gorgeous figure.

She also stunned her followers with sizzling a snap from Ibiza in late July.

In July, Keller showcased her gorgeous physique at Miami Swim Week, where she modeled a number of bathing suits. From one-piece numbers to bikinis, she rocked all the looks and gave her fans something to get excited about.