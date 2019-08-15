Shay Mitchell Shows Off Baby Bump In Nearly-Nude Photo Shoot

Shay flaunted her growing baby bump in her latest Instagram post.

Shay Mitchell celebrated her pregnancy by flaunting her baby bump in a nearly-nude photo shoot. The Pretty Little Liars star uploaded the revealing snap on Instagram. In the photo, Shay poses on a stool and gazes into the camera with a sultry expression. The stunner wore bedazzled red boots and an open beige trench coat. She proudly displayed her growing stomach. The radiant actress accessorized her look with statement earrings. Shay opted for minimal makeup to enhance her gorgeous features.

Fans took to the comments section to compliment the soon-to-be mother.

“Kill it!… Your baby bump is perfect! You have bec[o]me such a [b]eautiful woman…” wrote a follower.

“Could she be any more perfect!!!!” commented another, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“[H]ow adorable,” added a third Instagram user.

Shay’s post has racked up more than 580,000 likes.

In the caption, the actress made mention that she has worn diapers throughout her pregnancy. According to People, the 32-year-old talked about her decision to wear diapers on her YouTube channel.

“Honestly, guys, I’ve never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you’re pregnant…” explained Shay in a June vlog titled “Almost Ready – Ep. 2 ‘Why I had to wear a diaper.'” “In like a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night, to the point where I was like, I’m f***ing wearing diapers.”

In the video, Shay let her friend see the diaper she was wearing.

“I am literally wearing a full-on diaper,” continued the actress. “Okay, because it gets so annoying having to go to the bathroom all the time.”

Her stylist Monica Rose, who has three children, remarked that Shay’s behavior was somewhat unusual. The actress retorted the restrooms on set are too far away and she was worried she may urinate herself.

The actress recently revealed to People that she had become much more confident. Shay admitted she is extremely comfortable showing her skin now that she has a baby bump. She noted she no longer feels like she has to suck her stomach in when she is in a bikini. The actress went on to say her style, however, has not changed since becoming pregnant.

In the interview, Shay also stated she is excited to dress up her daughter when she arrives. She added that her baby will be dressed by her stylist.

To see more of Shay, be sure to check out her YouTube Channel.