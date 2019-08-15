Lindsie Chrisley Sex Tape Drama Allegedly Involves Notorious ‘Bachelorette’ Stars & Her Dad Todd Shares Names

The salacious headlines keep coming for the Chrisley Knows Best family. Todd and Julie are facing charges related to tax evasion and bank fraud, their son Chase has been hit with a significant tax lien, and Todd’s oldest daughter Lindsie alleges that her father and her brother threatened her over an alleged sex tape. Now, two guys who formerly appeared on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are being swept up in this chaos.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier, Lindsie Chrisley, 29, filed a police report in Georgia alleging that Todd and her half-brother Chase had been trying to intimidate her to lie on their behalf, and she claimed they were threatening her with a sex tape that she believed Chase had acquired.

Supposedly, Lindsie was being pressured to lie about the tax evasion charges connected to Julie and Todd. The police report alleged that Chase and Todd threatened to release the sex tape if Lindsie didn’t agree to their terms.

Now, Fox News is releasing more details regarding The Bachelorette connection. Todd released a statement to the outlet where he claims he tried to protect his daughter from these alleged extramarital relationships becoming public.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016.”

Murray spoke to E! News and said that he and Lindsie have been friends for years and that he is praying for the Chrisley family.

“They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter.”

The outlet notes that they’ve also reached out to Hayes’ representative and so far, they have not heard back.

The Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve quipped about this franchise connection via his Twitter page, joking about how it seemed as if a couple of prominent guys from the franchise who have developed shady reputations would be involved in this.

And if you thought this Chrisley case didn’t involve an alleged sex tape and extra marital affairs with two prominent guys from Bachelor Nation…well then you’d be wrong https://t.co/95Oxa9bFHY — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 15, 2019

Josh first appeared on The Bachelorette during Andi Dorfman’s season in the spring of 2014. He proposed to Andi in the finale, but they ended their engagement in January 2015. He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2016 and got engaged to Amanda Stanton. That relationship also ended a matter of months later.

Murray has faced allegations from both Andi and Amanda that he was controlling, and Stanton even has a book detailing some of this coming out soon. If indeed Josh and Lindsie had a fling, it sounds as if it may have crossed over during the time when he was engaged to Amanda.

Robby Hayes was the runner-up during JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette that aired in the spring of 2016. He later went on to do Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2017 and left filming in a relationship with Amanda. The two never got engaged, and they split amid allegations that he had cheated on her.

Hollywood Life recently noted that since that time, Hayes has been romantically linked to Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules as well as Kathryn Palmer of the series Are You The One? that airs on MTV. Robby was most recently dating Juliette Porter from Siesta Key, but that relationship recently ended as well.

Lindsie Chrisley has been estranged from her family for a while now. As People previously noted, she had separated from Will Campbell, her husband of four years, in August 2016. However, the couple reunited and remains together today.

What comes next for the Chrisley Knows Best family? At this point, it looks as if life is pretty messy for Todd, Julie, Chase, and Lindsie, and fans will be curious to see where everything stands once the dust settles.