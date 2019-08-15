Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A Shocking Catfight Breaks Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 16 promise that a catfight will break out. Emotions will run high as the Logan women will be faced with the two women who betrayed them the most. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will get an earful when they pitch up at Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) cabin, per Highlight Hollywood.

Flo was welcomed into the Logan family after genetic tests proved that she was Storm Logan’s daughter. The Logan sisters took the time to make Flo feel at home and celebrated the news with her. Not only did they welcome her into the fold but made sure that Shauna also knew that she was part of the family.

Therefore, they were shocked when they heard how Flo had betrayed them. Flo had been lying to them for months. She knew that Hope’s daughter was alive as she had posed as Beth’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) birth mother when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted the little girl. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will unleash their wrath when they come face-to-face with mother and daughter, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

The Logan women express their deep love for Beth, the new and youngest Logan. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/gRIxnMLjPU #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/YPIB7M2sOo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 14, 2019

Shauna and Flo will sneak into Hope’s cabin. They want to explain their side of the story to her and ask for her forgiveness. They already know that Brooke is furious and will probably have them escorted off the estate. However, they have faith that Hope will be more sympathetic toward them.

Little do they know what awaits them in the cabin. Hope’s aunts will be cooing over the baby and relishing some time with her. When they see Shauna and Flo, they will become irate. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Brooke, Katie, and Donna will blast Shauna.

They remember that Shauna had initially been surprised when Flo talked about her pregnancy and birth. The Logan sisters now realize that there was no pregnancy and Shauna was rightfully taken aback by the news. They will accuse Shauna of keeping quiet when she should have encouraged her daughter to tell the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Flo will go up against an irate Hope. The new mother is furious because she trusted Flo and often confided in her.

Loading...

Watch the mama bear defend her young on The Bold and the Beautiful which airs every weekday on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.