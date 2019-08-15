Bikini-Clad Anastasia Karanikolaou Takes Shots And Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Party

Anastasia Karanikolaou is having the greatest summer ever in Europe.

The blonde bombshell has already been to various European hotspots in the past few weeks, including Mykonos, Ibiza, and Capri. But over the last week, she has really upped her traveling game, mainly thanks to the fact that she was joined by her bestie, Kylie Jenner, who has been celebrating her 22nd birthday since arriving in Italy last week.

Stassie and the whole birthday clan — which includes Kylie, her beau Travis Scott, Sofia Richie and her boyfriend Scott Disick, KarJenner “momager” Kris Jenner and her partner, Corey Gamble, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, Amber Asaly, and more — have been touring southern Europe in the young billionaire’s $250-million megayacht. From Italy’s Almafi Coast to the south of France, the group has been having the best time ever and putting on a party wherever they go.

The 22-year-old was clearly in high spirits when she and her friends hit a beach club in Saint Tropez on Thursday, where they were the life of the party. Stass posted a few videos and photos of the whole thing on her Instagram page, which showed them dancing the day away in very skimpy outfits. The first clip was a close-up of Kylie’s face, with the birthday girl happily smiling for the camera. She wore a camel-colored dress and donned a full face of makeup, and her long locks were styled into a sleek bun.

Stassie and pal Yris were dressed in tiny bikinis, with the former rocking a gorgeous Dior top that could barely contain her ample assets. She wore her short blonde locks down in a straight style with a center part, and appeared to be wearing very little makeup, as she usually prefers. She smiled at the camera and zoomed in on Yris, who sported a matching Dior bikini but with a pink pattern instead. Anastasia filmed her friends dancing and putting on their best twerk moves as some fun music blasted in the background.

Kylie also documented the whole thing on her Instagram stories, offering a little more insight into the wild bash. She was probably taking a break from mom duty as she downed some tequila shots with her friends. At one point, she recorded her pals dancing and twerking on the tables, as the rest of the people at the bar seemed to join in on the fun. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned one of the clips, saying that this had been the “best birthday ever.”