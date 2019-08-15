‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Marries Longtime Love, Tony McGill, According To Sources

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser in the time-traveling series on Starz, reportedly married her boyfriend, music producer Anthony “Tony” McGill, in a service in England.

Though the couple has not confirmed the nuptials, multiple sources have stated that the ceremony took place at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset in the United Kingdom, reports People Magazine. Sources say it was an intimate service officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service.

But the St. Mary’s Church public calendar confirms a wedding for “A McGill” took place there last weekend, confirming what sources have shared.

Balfe’s Outlander husband, Sam Heughan posted a hint on Instagram all dressed up for an event the same weekend that the wedding reportedly took place. In the photo, the actor who plays Jamie Fraser looked very dapper, commenting on the special day he had.

“Remarkable weekend. ☂️???????????? Wonderful tailoring @alfreddunhill.”

Balfe had shown off her engagement ring at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, confirming that McGill had proposed.

“It happened over the break. I’m very happy.”

The couple generally keeps things private and low-key but met back in 2015 when they were first photographed together in a pub on a friend’s Instagram page.

Standard shared that this will finally put an end to the rumors that Balfe and Heughan were a couple, which is something the Scotsman has denied for years, saying that they are just “incredibly great” friends who work together.

“We’re not together, sorry to break people’s hearts. But [fans] like to try and, I don’t know, maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together.”

Balfe is having a particularly good year as it was announced in February that she and Heughan were both given producer credits on Outlander, says The Inquisitr. The current executive producers will stay in place, but this will give the stars some additional input on the direction of their characters.

The actor explained that she has never worked harder than on the series largely shot in Scotland, but she is grateful that the part has allowed her to really “find her feet.”