‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Sneak Peek Photos Show ’70s Jack Dressed Up To Meet Rebecca’s Parents

The NBC drama will introduce a prominent new character in Season 4, and fans will meet him early on.

Jack Pearson is getting ready to meet the parents. The Pearson patriarch played by Milo Ventimiglia will come face to face with the parents of his future wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in a flashback scene set in the 1970s on the upcoming season of This Is Us.

Entertainment Weekly posted first-look photos for the fourth season of the NBC drama. In one of the pics, Vietnam veteran Jack is suited up to meet Bec’s parents, the Malones, for dinner. The photo appears to be early in Jack and Rebecca’s relationship in the early ’70s based on Rebecca’s outfit, retro choker, and the attire of the restaurant patrons in the background.

Moore hinted to EW that her character’s parents may not exactly fall in love with Jack at first sight.

“There are going to be some family dynamics that enter the equation from my side, having to contend with my parents and their thoughts on him.”

Moore told The Wrap that Jack’s first meeting with Rebecca’s father is a significant one, and she noted that viewers have already seen that the couple’s wedding was a smaller courthouse affair instead of a big family wedding with Rebecca’s father walking her down the aisle.

“The very first season we saw that they had like a courthouse wedding and we saw the end of it, but I too am curious as to what the lead up is. I’m really interested in their courtship…And him meeting my parents and specifically my father. And my father plays a bigger role in our relationship moving forward.”

In May, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman confirmed to EW that Rebecca’s father will become “a prominent part of the show.”

While This Is Us fans have already seen Elizabeth Perkins in the role of Rebecca’s mother, Janet Malone, there have been no announcements as to who will play her father. Fans can probably expect to see a famous face in the role, though. This Is Us has wowed fans with its impressive list of prominent guest stars in parental roles.

The Wonder Years dad Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) turned up in Season 2 as Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) parents, while The Cosby Show’s Phylicia Rashad was cast as Beth Pearson’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) mother last season.

In addition to Rebecca’s family matters, Fogelman promised that there will be “restarts for everybody” in Season 4. Subsequent This Is Us sneak peek pics posted by EW include Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his family celebrating his 39th birthday in their presumably smaller Philadelphia digs.

In addition, Kate and Toby (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan) are pictured cuddling their newborn son, and Kevin (Justin Hartley) is still sober and on-set at his latest movie, which is described as a “huge opportunity” for him. Can he beat a Ron Howard movie alongside Sylvester Stallone, though?

This Is Us Season 4 premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.