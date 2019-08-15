Lea Michele’s Hawaii Bikini Body Is Unreal In Brazilian Two-Piece

Lea Michele is a knockout. The Glee actress has been making headlines for shooting Same Time, Next Christmas in Hawaii, with the latest set of paparazzi images proving just why the 32-year-old still makes front-page news.

As The Daily Mail reports, Lea was photographed on the island’s North Shore, with photos showing the brunette in what looked like a resort setting. While the cameras hadn’t taken in a swimming pool, they had captured one star who was dressed for the water. Lea was wowing in a tiny striped bikini in reds and whites, with the simple finish doing wonders for her killer body. Lea’s flat stomach and abs were on show, alongside her slender waist and toned thighs. A rear-view shot of Lea also proved the actress to be harnessing a seriously peachy booty via Brazilian-cut briefs.

Lea looked super-relaxed. The brunette had her long tresses down, with simple shades adding a touch of glam.

As The Daily Mail reports, Same Time, Next Christmas is set in exotic Hawaii as it relates the story of two childhood sweethearts who are reunited after their lives went separate ways. Fans can expect to grab tickets towards the end of this year, with the movie being released in December.

Lea’s Hawaii swimwear looks have likely proven a talking point for the star’s fans. Earlier this month, Lea made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for being snapped rocking a bikini with her mother. Thursday’s photos showed a different look and a solo moment, but they likely ticked the same boxes for fans of Lea’s fierce body.

When it comes to keeping herself in tip-top shape, Lea appears to come with plenty of philosophies. The star’s holistic lifestyle mentalities are well-known, and she’s even shared her fitness secrets. Speaking to Shape, Lea mentioned how she likes to stay active while jetting around the world.

“I really care about traveling, seeing the world and visiting places. So, if it’s the type of vacation or trip where I’m in nature and want to breathe fresh air, then I’ll make an effort to go hiking.”

.@LeaMichele was spotted on the set of her upcoming Christmas movie in Hawaii! https://t.co/oi04IO4ALS — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 10, 2019

“I’m a big yoga girl and a big hiking girl. I love CorePower yoga; that’s my favorite,” she added.

Clearly, the yoga benefits are showing. Lea will take to her Instagram with reminders of how much of a yogi she is. A post made in June saw the star striking an impressive pose as she balanced on one leg.

