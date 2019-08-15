Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Amazing Curves And Toned Abs In Floral Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her incredible curves in her latest Instagram post. The mother of three flaunted her fit physique in a skimpy, satin, floral-patterned bikini. The eldest Kardashian sister wrapped her hair in a chic leopard-print turban. The reality star posed seductively on outdoor furniture, looking absolutely radiant. Kourtney’s ample cleavage and toned abs were on full display.
Fans were floored by the sexy snap, showering the 40-year-old with compliments.
“Kourtney… to me the hottest of them all,” said a fan.
“The glow,” commented another, adding a heart-eye emoji.
“By far the prettiest of the Kardashian sisters,” chimed in a third Instagram user.
The risque photo has racked up more than 390,000 likes.
In the post, the television personality advertised her leopard hair towel turban. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney has partnered up with the hair care company, AQUIS, to manufacture the new product. On her website, Poosh, the reality star revealed the reason she chose the animal print pattern for her turbans.
“We chose the leopard print because… who doesn’t love leopard print?!” wrote Kourtney. “I personally love mixing leopard with floral and solid colors. Leopard is basically a neutral, the earth tones go with everything; it’s universally cool. Leopard also doesn’t get messy while I’m putting on my makeup, and I’m not worried about getting a little bronzer on it.”
It’s finally here: our Aquis x @poosh limited-edition leopard hair towel turban. This has completely rehabilitated my hair. The proprietary wicking interior fabric cuts drying time in half and helps to stop breakage and split ends. I designed the leopard print based off of one of my favorite robes growing up. You can also wear it inside-out to sleep (charmeuse against your hair), as it helps to preserve your hair style and eliminate bed head. Since using our rapid dry towel turban, I have noticed less overall breakage and more shine. I’m so excited to share one of my hair secrets with you. Shop it now at shop.poosh.com
The hair towel is available to purchase for $38.
Kourtney was recently praised for embracing her stretch marks, reported Cosmopolitan. In a photo on the Instagram account for Poosh, Kourtney wore an extremely high-cut black swimsuit, which displayed her tiger stripes. As reported by The Inquisitr, fans were quick to applaud the reality star for not airbrushing her imperfections.
“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!” said a fan.
“Love my little stripes,” replied Kourtney.
In 2018, E! News revealed how the 40-year-old is able to maintain her amazing body. The reality star limits her consumption of dairy, sugar, and gluten. She also works out at least five times per week. She noted that she has made it a point to prioritize exercising, as it has done wonders for her physical and mental health. During her workouts, the television personality typically starts with a cardio warm-up. Kourtney reportedly tones up using kettlebells, sandbags, and resistance bands.
To see more of Kourtney, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing September 15 on the E! Network.
I am so excited for @poosh’s next collab. We designed a custom, limited-edition leopard hair turban with Aquis, which can speed up drying time up to 50% and reduce breakage and damage. It can also be used inside-out to wrap your hair while you sleep to help with bed head. My entire team loves it, and we hope you do too. Launching Thursday, August 15 at 9am pst on shop.poosh.com ????????♀️