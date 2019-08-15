Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Amazing Curves And Toned Abs In Floral Bikini

The reality star looked stunning in her skimpy bikini.

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her incredible curves in her latest Instagram post. The mother-of-three flaunted her fit physique in a skimpy, satin, floral-patterned bikini. The eldest Kardashian sister wrapped her hair in a chic leopard print turban. The reality star posed seductively on outdoor furniture, looking absolutely radiant. Kourtney’s ample cleavage and toned abs were on full display.

Fans were floored by the sexy snap, showering the 40-year-old with compliments.

“Kourtney… to me the hottest of them all,” said a fan.

“The glow,” commented another, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“By far the prettiest of the Kardashian sisters,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The risque photo has racked up more than 390,000 likes.

In the post, the television personality advertised her leopard hair towel turban. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney has partnered up with the hair care company, AQUIS, to manufacture the new product. On her website, Poosh, the reality star revealed the reason she chose the animal print pattern for her turbans.

We chose the leopard print because… who doesn’t love leopard print?!,” wrote Kourtney. “I personally love mixing leopard with floral and solid colors. Leopard is basically a neutral, the earth tones go with everything; it’s universally cool. Leopard also doesn’t get messy while I’m putting on my makeup, and I’m not worried about getting a little bronzer on it.”

The hair towel is available to purchase for $38.

Kourtney was recently praised for embracing her stretch marks, reported Cosmopolitan. In a photo on the Instagram account for Poosh, Kourtney wore an extremely high-cut black swimsuit, which displayed her tiger stripes. As reported by The Inquisitr, fans were quick to applaud the reality star for not airbrushing her imperfections.

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!” said a fan.

“Love my little stripes,” replied Kourtney.

Loading...

In 2018, E! News revealed how the 40-year-old is able to maintain her amazing body. The reality star limits her consumption of dairy, sugar, and gluten. She also works out at least five times per week. She noted that she has made it a point to prioritize exercising, as it has done wonders for her physical and mental health. During her workouts, the television personality typically starts with a cardio warmup. Kourtney reportedly tones up using kettlebells, sandbags, and resistance bands.

To see more of Kourtney, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing September 15 on the E! Network.