‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, August 14: Quinn Defends Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 14 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) hiding in his friend’s apartment. He had slept on the couch and seemed to be indignant that he was not with his wife. Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) tried to placate his friend by suggesting that they go for a walk.

Ridge tried to call Thomas, but he was not interested in talking to his father, per Soap Central. Thomas shouted that he should be with his wife. He was acting erratically and said that he needed to speak to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He was convinced that he could make her understand why he made the decisions that he did. In fact, he was sure that she would stay with him if she heard him out.

Thomas blamed Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) for ruining his plans. He told Vinny that no one would take Hope away from him. Vinny needled Thomas and wanted to know if Hope and Liam could be back together again.

“She’s going to be with me,” Thomas shouted.

Vinny egged Thomas on and encouraged him to fight for his wife. Thomas also ranted that nobody cared about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) or Kelly (Zoe Pennington). Everybody was only concerned about Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Looks like Thomas hasn’t forgotten about Hope. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/T7xsSUJfpT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 14, 2019

At Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house, everyone gathered to see Beth. Her sisters were also present and were excited to see the baby. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) felt that the atmosphere was lighter, while Katie Logan (Heather Tom) wanted to hold her.

The Logan women express their deep love for Beth, the new and youngest Logan. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/gRIxnMLjPU #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/YPIB7M2sOo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 14, 2019

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and his wife also arrived. When everyone talked about Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and how she had betrayed the family, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) defended the blonde. She said that Quinn was a good person and left to find out what had really happened, per She Knows Soaps. After Quinn left, everyone agreed that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) was ultimately responsible for destroying so many people’s lives.

Hope, Liam, and Beth entered the room. Everyone cooed over the baby. The Logan women, in particular, became emotional as they welcomed the little one to their family. Liam was happy that his daughter would grow up surrounded by strong women. Hope and Liam shared a kiss.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.