Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Gives Followers An Eyeful Of Her Busty Chest & Generous Curves In Swimsuit

Pamela Alexandra took to popular social media site Instagram earlier this week to drive her followers crazy with a racy swimsuit shot that left little of her body to the imagination.

In the photo, the model poses on a bridge overlooking a river in an orange one-piece swimsuit that includes several cut-outs up both sides. The halter top of the suit leads down into two strips of fabric that barely cover the 30-year-old’s busty chest and is left open through her cleavage and down to her belly. The cut-outs show off the model’s tiny waist while the tight-fitting suit highlights every curve of her body.

Pamela poses for the photo mid-laughter with a huge smile on her face as she lifts one hand up to her face and rests the other on her hip. Her blonde curly hair hangs loose around her face and down her shoulders and back and she accessorizes with a simple gold necklace and pink-painted nails.

In the caption of the photo, the model explains to her followers that her friend said something funny to her and that’s why she’s laughing. She also tags the brand behind the swimsuit, Fashion Nova Curve.

Pamela’s 2.5 million followers couldn’t get enough of her sexy snap, leaving her plenty of compliments in the comments section and expressing how badly they wanted to have her body.

“WOW WHAT A WOMAN,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Stunning! Love the bathing suit,” another follower commented.

“This brown-haired beauty is divine,” one other fan chimed in.

On Wednesday, the model posted an equally sensual photo to her Instagram page, which featured her in a pair of super-tight white pants and a bra. The white lacy bra flattered the model’s busty chest while the intricate chest detail highlighted her cleavage. The white of her outfit contrasted nicely with her skin as she sat in a chair, leaning slightly backwards and showing off her voluptuous legs and tiny waist.

Pamela wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail that was styled in a braid and hung over to one side. She shot a sultry gaze towards the camera with black-lined eyes and pouty pink lips while accessorizing with gold pendant necklaces and small diamond stud earrings.

In the caption, Pamela wrote that she was about to have a glass of wine and some of her followers left messages referencing this in the comments section.

“You are the wine,” one follower wrote, following up with heart-eyed emoji.