New Lady Gaga Music Is On The Way ‘Soon,’ Radio Station Says

A photo the singer posted in the studio also has fans thinking a new album from Lady Gaga is right around the corner.

Little Monsters, rejoice! Lady Gaga might be about to release new music, if a popular Miami radio station is to be believed.

According to a tweet from Y100, the iHeartRadio Top-40 radio station in Miami, Florida, the “Bad Romance” singer-songwriter is slated to release new music soon. While the radio station doesn’t provide evidence, fans think that the station might be on to something.

“Spill the tea,” one user writes on Twitter.

“You better not be lying,” another Twitter user warned.

The singer-turned-actress took to her Instagram Story earlier in the week to share a photo in a recording studio in front of a microphone. The singer seemed to draw some sound waves above and below the image that culminated in the word “music.”

Earlier this year, Gaga tweeted that she was “pregnant” with “LG6,” the name given by fans to Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio release.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germonatta, last released new music in 2018 as part of her role as Ally in the Bradley Cooper remake of A Star is Born. The Oscar-winning track “Shallow,” had remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for months, and hit No. 1 on the song-ranking chart in March following an Oscar performance by Gaga and co-star Bradly Cooper at the 2019 Academy Awards. The A Star is Born soundtrack was one of the highest-selling albums of last year following its release in October, per Forbes.

But besides Gaga’s work for A Star is Born, fans haven’t gotten a solo album since 2016’s Joanne, which was a more stripped-back, country-and-rock-tinged album than fans weren’t used to from her previous albums Artpop, Born This Way, and The Fame. The album’s lead single “Perfect Illusion” failed to receive major success, with The Guardian writing after its release that the song was an “underwhelming comeback in search of a melody.”

Loading...

The album’s follow-up single, a country-tinged ballad called “Million Reasons” had more success, and a re-release of the album’s title track in 2018 which featured a piano backing rather than the guitar of the original, won a Grammy Award this year for best pop solo performance, per Variety. That same night the singer, who once attended the MTV Video Music Awards in a dress fashioned from meat, took home another Grammy for “Shallow,” her duet with co-star Bradley Cooper.

The 33-year-old singer announced earlier this year she would extend her residency in Las Vegas. The singer performs two shows at the Park MGM theater in Vegas, one being “Enigma,” which sees the pop-star belt out some of her biggest hits and fan favorites. Gaga also performs a “Jazz & Piano Engagement,” in which, as the name suggests, she sings jazz covers and some of her pop hits at the piano. Gaga released a jazz album in collaboration with Tony Bennett called Cheek to Cheek in 2014.