Sofia Richie Puts Her Curves On Display In Tight Dress On Instagram

Sofia Richie is heating up social media yet again with her latest photo.

On Thursday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a racy picture of her flaunting her curves in a tight little dress.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen leaning against the railing of a yacht as she and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, are currently vacationing in France with Kylie Jenner in honor of the reality star’s 22nd birthday.

Sofia wore a tight, white latex dress with puffy sleeves in the photo. The dress showed off Richie’s ample cleavage, toned arms, curvy backside, tiny waist, and long, lean legs. She also added thick, gold hoop earrings to accessorize the look.

The model, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head with tendrils left out to frame her famous face.

Richie also donned a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip to complete her glam look.

Sofia looked away from the camera as the night sky, complete with shimmering moon, can be seen in the background of the photo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has become very close to the Kardashian-Jenner family since she began dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Sources recently told E! News that things are reportedly going very well in Scott and Kourtney’s co-parenting relationship, and that Sofia has become a big part of their children’s lives over the past two years.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told the outlet.

Things are so good between Kardashian and Richie that the pair, along with Disick and the kids, have even taken a couple of family vacations together.

