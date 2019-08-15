Britney Spears’ Snakeskin Shoe Single-Handedly Enrages Instagram: See The Pic

Britney Spears has caused a stir. The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram earlier today to showcase a little high-end merch. The 37-year-old didn’t feature in her photo – rather, she focused the entirety of her post on a pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Britney’s photo showed a snakeskin shoe from the famous French brand. The platform footwear boasted intricate animal-skin designs in green and earth tones, with the signature, red-bottomed Louboutin finish also on display. The shoe appeared to be placed on a marble countertop amid a background of clothing and other apparel.

A short caption from Britney mentioned the eye-watering price of her purchase, alongside an admission that the shoes have “never” been worn. Britney also confirmed when the shoes were purchased – per the star’s caption, the pair was her “first” from the brand.

Fan comments poured in the moment the update went live. While the singer’s more supportive fanbase showered her with love for all kinds of reasons, negative replies were equally swift to come in. Be it for the lavish price tag or the animal-skin material, it looks like Britney is finding herself being slammed – big time.

A comment racking up over 200 likes in just 30 minutes was kind in its delivery, but it wasn’t exactly voicing approval.

“Britney, I don think u should be posting how much u pay for things, yes u can afford it and that’s great but it might be a little insensitive to those that struggle each day.”

The cost definitely seemed to have affected Britney’s fans.

“Britney there are people dying,” a fan wrote with 200 users upvoting the comment in the space of 40 minutes.

“Is the point of this post to brag” one fan asked.

Those voicing concern for animal rights appeared fully outraged.

“Congratulations on contributing to the painful suffering of an animal for its own skin. And for nothing! Wow,” one fan wrote.

“And don’t use them, cause they’re made out of animal cruelty, thanks,” another added.

When it comes to high-fashion displays, fans might argue that Britney ranks low compared to some. The blonde flies the flag for affordable looks and low-frills styles – a Louis Vuitton-monogrammed luggage set isn’t exactly how this star rolls. While the likes of the Kardashian-Jenners or rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj come covered in glitz head-to-toe, Britney tends to opt for jeans and tees, simple summer dresses, and her trademark wedge heels.

Positive comments were left today, but the backlash was marked.

“Ok cool. You billionaire. We get it,” one fan lashed out.

Britney was also told to donate the shoes, although others argued that Britney’s hard-earned cash should render her free to purchase whatever she wants.