Ana Cheri Flaunts Killer Curves In Sexy Bikini

Ana Cheri showed off her fabulous figure as she hit the beach in her latest Instagram update.

In the snap, the brunette bombshell was standing on a sandy beach wearing a rose-colored bikini that featured a unique — and very revealing — top. The top had open sides, which gave viewers a nice peek at Cheri’s side boob. The bikini bottoms were also revealing, giving followers a good look at her toned hips and thighs. Cheri had one hand in her hair and another above her face blocking the sun. Standing with one knee bent, the pose also showed off Cheri’s chiseled figure — especially her flat abs. The beauty wore a face full of flawlessly applied makeup that included dark brows, a smokey eye and a nude color on her lips. Cheri’s wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail and accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

Standing in front of a large moss-covered rock with the ocean behind her, the photo was all about a day of fun in the sun.

As usual, Cheri’s fans loved the snap, and many left behind heart and fire emojis. Others chimed in to tell the fitness model how gorgeous they thought she looked.

“Love to see u anytime in bikini perfect,” one follower wrote.

One admirer told Cheri she was a “captivating beauty,” while another told her she was “utterly fabulous to look at.”

Another fan told the stunner that the shot was “pure perfection on the beach.”

“oh lawwd,” one fan joked.

“My IG crashed when I saw this, I think it’s a sign. You’re too much,” another follower told Cheri.

One follower told Cheri that she was an “unbelievable beautiful bomb,” while one admirer claimed she was perfection. That seems to be a common sentiment among Cheri’s followers. And she seems to know just what they like to see.

While her Instagram is filled with dozens of bikini shots, that is not all she posts. She also shares workout tips and healthy recipes. Earlier this week, she shared a recipe for protein football brownies.

And she also likes to spice up her Instagram page with an occasional flirty post.

Health seems to be important for Cheri, who works hard on her body. She and her personal trainer husband, Ben Moreland, manage Los Angeles gym Be More Athletics.

Fans wanting to keep up with what Cheri is up to can follow her Instagram account.