Mathilde Tantot Posts Racy Video Clip Of Her Bikini-Clad Body & Ample Booty And Instagram Goes Crazy

Mathilde Tantot has been enjoying a sun and water filled vacation in Mykonos, Greece, while making her Instagram followers jealous by posting photos of her adventures on an almost daily basis. Earlier this week, the model took to the photo-sharing site to get her followers’ pulses racing with a short video clip in which she flaunted her flawless figure while wearing a tiny bikini.

In the clip, viewers get a close-up shot of the 23-year-old’s abdomen as she twists and turns for the camera. She wears a purple string bikini with a silver heart pendant included in the top of the suit. As the camera rolls, the model pulls up on the waistband of the bikini bottoms, exposing even more of her skin and highlighting her small waist and curvy hips.

Towards the end of the short video, the blonde bombshell turns around and flaunts her backside for the camera, revealing her ample booty barely covered by the thong bikini bottoms. As the model plays with the bikini strings, her followers get a close-up view of her silver-painted nails and two tattoos, including a moon on her upper thigh and a word written in French on her hip.

In the caption of the post, the model writes that she has nothing to say, letting the video speak for itself.

Her 3.3 million followers went crazy for the clip, calling her “hot” and “sexy” and asking where she got her cute suit.

“So unreal,” one Instagram user wrote, following up with three fire emoji.

“I have no words for this perfection,” another follower commented.

“Leaving me speechless, that bikini is so cute though and in my fave color,” one other fan chimed in, interspersing the comment with multi-colored heart emoji.

The French model has a twin sister, named Pauline, and the two often post photos posing together to their Instagram accounts. They also co-own swimwear brand Khassani Swimwear. While Pauline’s following is more modest than her sister’s, at two million, the two sisters are rarely separated from one another and look identical.

Pauline has also been enjoying the picturesque island of Mykonos alongside her sister, similarly taking to the photo-sharing site to delight her fans with sexy snaps from the trip. On Wednesday, she posted a particularly racy photo to her page, which featured her topless, wearing just a pair of white thong bikini bottoms.

The model’s followers were quick to comment on the sexy photo, calling her “stunning” and “unreal.”