Swedish Bombshell Kelly Gale Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Topless Snap

Kelly Gale is sending temperatures soaring on Instagram yet again with a sizzling new snap that is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

The latest addition to the Swedish bombshell’s page was shared on Thursday, August 15, and has quickly begun racking up likes from her 1.1 million followers. The sultry black-and-white shot caught the 24-year-old from the hips up, staring down the camera with a sensual look and flaunting her famous assets in a seriously NSFW way.

Kelly sent pulses racing by going completely topless in the steamy shot, leaving her impressive figure very much on display. She expertly positioned one of her lean arms over her chest to provide as much coverage to her bust as possible, though a considerable amount of the area was still very much exposed. Cleavage and sideboob spilled out from every angle of the partially-nude photo, and her fans were certainly excited by the risque look that flaunted her slender frame.

Also very much within eyesight were the Victoria’s Secret model’s chiseled abs, which have been sculpted after an intense fitness regime and countless hours in the gym. A thick belt with a zipper detail and oversize belt buckle only accentuated the area, and highlighted her trim waist, which she has shown off more than once on her bikini-clad Instagram account.

Kelly left her look simple, opting to skip accessories and letting her flawless figure take center stage in the eye-popping shot. She wore her dark tresses down in loose waves, which fell behind her back and over one shoulder, nearly grazing her exposed bosom. She also sported a minimal makeup look featuring a thick coat of mascara and shimmering highlighter to make her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the brunette beauty began showing her latest upload some love. At the time of this writing, the sensual shot has already accrued more than 7,000 likes after just 35 minutes of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Such a beauty,” one person wrote, while another said the snap was a “work of art.”

“Well. That’s it. Time to put my phone away. This is the most amazing thing on the internet today,” commented a third.

Kelly is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model showed off her insane figure again recently with a red-hot bikini snap that left very little to the imagination and drove her fans absolutely wild.