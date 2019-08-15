‘One Piece’ Chapter 952 Spoilers: Big Mom Vs. Kaido Fight Continues, Ryuma’s Past Revealed

There are still a few days left before the highly anticipated war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates, but there is already a huge battle happening in the Land of Wano. One Piece Chapter 951 featured the fight between two of the Four Emperors of Sea – Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain Kaido – at Onigashima. The clash between Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido was so intense that the weather changed and the sky was divided into half.

All the pirates at Onigashima, including Beast Pirate All-Stars Jack the Drought, King the Wildfire, and Queen the Plague, were shocked and scared after seeing the extraordinary power of Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido. One Piece Chapter 952 is yet to be officially released, but according to the spoilers posted at Reddit, it will be featuring the continuation of the battle between two of the strongest characters in the world of One Piece.

As of now, there is no man at Onigashima who will dare to stop Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido from fighting, even the Beast Pirates All-Stars. Both pirates are on a different level, whether it is physical strength, devil fruit power, or Haki. While they are having an intense fight, One Piece Chapter 952 is also expected to show the past of Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido.

Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom are former allies, and there are growing beliefs that they were both members of the Rocks, a group of pirates that were prominent before the late Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, came into power. One Piece hinted about the relationship between Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom after the Whole Cake Island Arc when Linlin contacted the Beast Pirates captain. With both of them aiming to take the head of Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy, Emperor Big Mom asked Emperor Kaido to set aside their rivalry and be friends like they used to be.

One Piece Chapter 952 is also set to show Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro looking for Gyukimaru, the man who stole his sword Shusui. As hinted by the spoilers, Zoro will manage to find Gyukimaru. While trying to get his sword back, One Piece Chapter 952 will feature the past of Shusui’s first owner, Ryuma. Ryuma is the zombie samurai that Zoro fought at Thriller Bark. Before he died, Ryuma is called the “Sword God” in the Land of Wano.