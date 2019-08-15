Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Rock Hard Bikini Body On A Jet Ski

Sofia Richie is currently enjoying a lavish vacation with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, in honor of her friend Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia is living it up as she was photographed by the paparazzi having a blast while riding a jet ski off the south of France during the vacation.

In the photos, the model was seen wearing a very skimpy little bikini, which flaunted her ample cleavage, long, lean legs, toned arms, flat tummy, and her impressive abs. The thong bottoms also showcased Sofia’s curvy backside as she had some fun in the sun.

Sofia also wore a purple and blue life vest and some goggles for safety and protection while she was out on the water. Later, she returned to the luxury yacht that she and Kylie’s group have been staying on as she soaked up some sun wearing a pair of dark sunglasses.

This marks the second lavish trip that Sofia has accompanied Jenner on this summer. The pair, along with many other of Kylie’s girlfriends, hit up Turks and Caicos for a girls’ trip in order to celebrate the launch of Kylie’s new skincare products, which were released by her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, and Kylie Jenner have been friends for many years, but they’ve gotten very close in recent months since the model is now dating Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kylie’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Loading...

“Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line. She’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” an insider dished Hollywood Life about the girls vacation to Turks and Caicos earlier this summer.

“Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives, but this was the perfect way for them to make up for lost time and Sofia is looking forward to more bonding time with Kylie,” the insider revealed of the two friends’ renewed bond.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s sexy bikini snaps, vacation photos, and her romance with Scott Disick by following the model on her social media accounts.