Candice Swanepoel Turns Heads In The Tiniest Leopard-Print Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is stopping fans in their tracks again with a sizzling new bikini snap that is hardly getting ignored.

The latest skin-baring look at the Victoria’s Secret Angel was shared on her swimwear line Tropic of C’s official Instagram account on Thursday, August 15, and has quickly gained attention from the page’s 345,000 followers. Its geotag placed the babe on the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, where she held a photo shoot for Tropic of C’s yet-to-be released Resort Collection that she has been teasing for weeks on the social media platform.

Today’s sneak-peek at the new additions to her line saw Candice rocking the tiniest leopard-print bikini that was sure to turn heads whether it was being worn by the beach or the pool. Its dangerously small, triangle-style top was hardly enough to cover up her voluptuous assets and flaunted endless sideboob and cleavage thanks to its scandalous design. The piece also boasted insanely thin straps that were nearly invisible, as well as a thick, circular ring right in the middle of her bust to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage.

The matching bottoms of the barely-there two-piece were equally-as-risque, if not more. The number provided coverage to only what was necessary, and left her long, toned legs completely exposed. The model’s expert posing also provided a glimpse of her famously curvaceous backside, much to the delight of her fans. It sported the same ring detail on its waistband, which sad daringly high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock hard abs, though they hardly needed an aid in getting noticed.

The South African bombshell added a pop of color to her look by holding a large, bright green cloth, which fell over her shoulder and all the way down to the large stalks of grass she stood in. She sported a pair of strappy sandals to complete the look, giving it a bit of edge, and wore her signature blonde tresses down in a messy fashion. Her luscious locks fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a sensual makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip and dark smokey eye, making her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before the lingerie model’s fans began taking notice of the eye-popping new upload. The post racked up nearly 1,500 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform, as well as several comments with compliments for both her new collection, as well as her jaw-dropping display.

“You are attractive ma’am,” one person wrote, while another said that that snap was “too much,” followed up by the flame emoji.

“I love this collection and the inspiration it comes from. Nature, preservation and fashion coexisting!” commented a third.

This is not the only piece from the Resort Collection that Candice has previewed on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty also showed off a skimpy, strapless bikini on her own Instagram page earlier this week, which her millions of followers went absolutely wild for.